हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uber

Uber adds fuel surcharge due to high gas prices, check if you have to pay more for cab rides

Uber said that 100 per cent of surcharges will go directly to drivers and delivery people.

Uber adds fuel surcharge due to high gas prices, check if you have to pay more for cab rides

New Delhi: In response to surging gas prices, ride-hailing company Uber has announced that it is adding a surcharge on fares and deliveries in the US and Canada. Rideshare riders will pay a $0.50 surcharge on every ride and, on Uber Eats where trips are shorter, consumer fees will be adjusted to cover the equivalent of a $0.35 surcharge on every delivery.

The company said that 100 per cent of surcharges will go directly to drivers and delivery people.

The temporary fee is designed to reduce the burden of high gas prices, not to cover the full cost of a tank.

The fee is temporary but lasts for at least the next 60 days, but "we will continue to review feedback and monitor gas prices throughout that period."

"Importantly, we will also seize this moment to bolster our efforts to help more drivers make the switch to electric vehicles, which will both limit the impact of the volatility in fuel prices and lower emissions," the company wrote in a blogpost.

"We have made a commitment to operate a zero-emission platform globally by 2040, and in Canadian cities with supportive policies, like Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, by 2030," it added. Also Read: Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Smartphones, laptops, and more selling at discounted prices, check top offers

The company said that drivers who switch to EVs can enjoy higher earnings potential due to Uber`s Green Future Programme, which provides incentives, such as $1 more per trip up to $4,000 annually, for drivers to transition from gas-powered vehicles to EVs. Also Read: WhatsApp Tips: Here's how to remove or change bank account on WhatsApp Pay

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UberOil pricesUber Green Future ProgrammeCabs
Next
Story

Ruchi Soya to launch follow-on public offer on March 24; looking to raise up to Rs 4,300 crores

Must Watch

PT13M3S

How did AAP win in Punjab?