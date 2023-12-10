trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2697346
IPOS THIS WEEK

New IPOs This Week: Check Subscription Date, Allotment Date, Share Price, And More

Here below is a list of the upcoming IPOs in India for the current week.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
New Delhi: If you're eager to explore new investment opportunities, the upcoming Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) in India for 2023 hold promising prospects. Here's a sneak peek into the latest IPO list that might soon make its way to the IPO market, offering investors a chance to be part of dynamic ventures.

Suraj Estate Developers IPO

Suraj Estate Developers IPO: Opening And Closing Date

Mumbai-based Suraj Estate Developers is all set to debut its Rs 400 crore initial public offering (IPO), opening on December 18, 2023, and closing on December 20, 2023. (Also Read: Highest Paid Indian CEOs And Their Educational Qualification - Check)

Suraj Estate Developers IPO: Price Band And Lot Size

The IPO exclusively consists of freshly issued shares, with the price band and lot size yet to be disclosed. (Also Read: Upcoming IPOs In December 2023: Check List)

Suraj Estate Developers IPO: Listing Date

Investors are eager for a December 26, 2023, listing on the exchanges.

Doms IPO

Doms IPO: Price Band

In the world of stationery, Doms is making headlines with its Rs 1,200 crore IPO, featuring a price band of Rs 750-790 per share.

Doms IPO: Issue Size

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 350 crore and an offer for sale by majority shareholder FIla and promoters, totaling Rs 850 crore.

Doms IPO: Lot Size

With a minimum lot size of 18 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,220, Doms is inviting investors to be part of its journey.

Indian Shelter Finance IPO

Indian Shelter Finance IPO: Opening And Closing Date

In the domain of affordable housing, Indian Shelter Finance is set to open its Rs 1,200 crore IPO on December 15, 2023, closing on December 17, 2023.

Indian Shelter Finance IPO: Price Band And Lot Size

The price band is fixed at Rs 469-493 per share, with a minimum lot size of 30 shares, amounting to Rs 14,790.

Indian Shelter Finance IPO: Listing Date

Investors are eyeing December 20, 2023, for the listing, anticipating the potential growth of this affordable housing company. 

Shree OFSM E-Mobility IPO

Shree OFSM E-Mobility IPO: Opening And Closing Date

The Shree OFSM E-Mobility IPO is all set to open on December 14, 2023, and closes on December 18, 2023.

Shree OFSM E-Mobility IPO: Listing Date

This IPO is worth Rs 24.60 crore and is set to be listed on the NSE SME Index on December 21, 2023.

Shree OFSM E-Mobility IPO: Price

Each share is priced at Rs 65.

Shree OFSM E-Mobility IPO: Lot Size

The minimum lot size is set at 2,000 scrips, meaning the minimum investment for retail investors is Rs 1,30,000.

