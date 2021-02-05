Nifty hits 15,000-mark for 1st time ever, Sensex jumps over 330 points ahead of RBI policy

New Delhi: Markets maintained the momentum on Friday with the Sensex jumping over 330 points and the NSE Nifty hitting 15,000-mark for the first time ever ahead of RBI policy.

At 9.39 am the BSE Sensex was trading higher by 338.58 points or 0.67 percent to 50,952.87 led by gains in banking and financial stocks while the NSE Nifty jumped 118.50 points or 0.80 percent to 15,014.15.

The Reserve Bank of India is all set to announce the Monetary Policy on Friday and is likely to hold interest rates and continue with accommodative policy stance. This is the first monetary policy announcement after the presentation of the Union Budget 2021-22. The Reserve Bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its meeting on Wednesday. The six-member MPC headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has started its deliberations. After the three-day meeting, resolution of the MPC would be announced today (February 5).

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were SBI, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank, Titan, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, HUL and RIL, rising upto 12.60 percent. On the other hand, major losers were Powergrid, M&M, TCS, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, Barti Airtel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserve, Ultrachem, Dr Reddy and ITC, falling upto 1.63 percent.

Live TV

#mute

Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 2,520.92 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.