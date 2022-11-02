Nykaa shareholders alert! Nykaa Record date for 5:1 bonus shares REVISED! Here is all you want to know

New Delhi: Cosmetics maker FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (Nykaa) has announced revision in the issue of 5:1 bonus shares. The issue of bonus shares will expectedly also bring down the scrip`s market price. Nyka record date for 5:1 bonus shares date has been now revised from 3 November 2022 to 11 November 2022.

The online fashion retailer Nykaa on Tuesday posted a 344 percent growth to Rs 52 million in its net profit for the quarter ended September, against Rs 12 million in the corresponding period the previous period.

The company also announced that its revenue from operations grew 39 per cent to Rs 12,308 million, from Rs 8,853 million in the year-ago period. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew 112 per cent to Rs 611 million from Rs 288 million during the corresponding quarter the previous year.

Ebitda margin improved to 5 per cent, against 3.3 per cent in the year-ago period.The company also said its gross merchandise value (GMV) also grew 45 per cent to Rs 23,457 million during the reviewed quarter. Gross margin rose 45.3 per cent in September quarter 2023, against 42.7 per cent in the year-ago period.

The company promoters - Falguni Nayar along with family members and family trusts hold 52.38 per cent stake and the balance 47.62 per cent is held by public shareholders. Nayar is one of India`s richest self made women.

Last week, a drastic erosion in Nykaa share prices and shareholders' wealth was witnessed. In the process, the company`s market capitalisation and shareholders - promoters as well as public - wealth went down to Rs 46,655.62 crore on Friday.

The expiry of the promoter`s one year lock-in period is coming to an end this month and is said to be one of the reasons for the stock prices coming down.

With Agencies Inputs