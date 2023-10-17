Ondoor Concepts IPO: Check Open Date, Price Band, Lot Size, GMP, Allotment Date, And More

New Delhi: The IPO of e-commerce company Ondoor Concepts begins on October 23, 2023 (Monday). It is open for Subscription till October 27 (Friday).

Ondoor Concepts IPO: Price Band

The price band for the On Door Concepts IPO is Rs 208.

Ondoor Concepts IPO: Face Value

The equity shares have a face value of Rs 10 each.

Ondoor Concepts IPO: Issue Price

And the issue price is Rs 20.8 times the face value.

Ondoor Concepts IPO: Allotment Date

The On Door Concepts IPO allotment is expected to be completed on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Ondoor Concepts IPO: Listing Date

On Door Concepts' first public offering (IPO) will be listed on the NSE SME on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Ondoor Concepts IPO: Lot Size

An application requires a minimum lot size of 600 Shares. Retail investors are obliged to make a minimum investment of Rs 124,800. For HNI, the minimum lot size investment is two lots (1,200 shares), totaling Rs 249,600.

Ondoor Concepts

Opened in 2015 in Bhopal, Ondoor Concepts is an e-commerce website that sells food and household items. As of March 31, 2023, the company had constructed 55 stores, 17 of which it owned and operated in various Madhya Pradesh cities.

The franchise model is used in 38 places.