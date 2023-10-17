Bank Holidays Durga Puja 2023: Bank Branches To Be Closed On These Days - Check State-Wise List Here

New Delhi: In India, the festive season kicked off on October 15 with the commencement of Shardiya Navratri, a 10-day celebration. Following this, the country enthusiastically observes Durga Puja, along with the festivities of its seventh, eighth, and ninth days.

During these celebrations, banks remain closed in various cities, although the bank holidays can differ between states.

Durga Puja: Bank Holidays

Different cities may also have their own specific holidays. On October 24, the nation will come together to commemorate Dussehra. Dussehra will be celebrated only on October 23 in some cities.

Before this, there will be Durga Puja holidays in various places on October 21, October 23, October 24, October 25, October 26, and October 27.

Bank Holidays On Lakshmi Puja

In addition, there will be holidays on October 28 for Lakshmi Puja.

Bank Holidays In October 2023

As per the RBI's bank holidays calendar, the bank will be closed for 16 days in October 2023. The weekend offs are also included in the same.

2 October 2023 - Gandhi Jayanti - India

14 October 2023 - First Day of Bathukamma - Telangana

21 October 2023 - Maha Saptami - India

22 October 2023 - Maha Ashtami - India

23 October 2023 - Maha Navami - India

24 October 2023 - Dussehra/Vijaya Dashami - India

28 October 2023 - Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti - India

31 October 2023 - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti - Gujarat

Bank Holidays On Weekends

October 1, 2023 - 1st Sunday

October 8, 2023 - 2nd Sunday

October 14, 2023 - 2nd Saturday

October 15, 2023 - 3rd Sunday

October 22, 2023 - 4th Sunday

October 28, 2023 - 4th Saturday

October 29, 2023 - Sunday