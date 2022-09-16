Patanjali IPO mega plan announced by Baba Ramdev: 4 IPOs of Patanjali companies coming in next 5 years, check key details

New Delhi: Patanjali Yogpeeth founder Baba Ramdev on Friday announced his mega plans for launching the IPOs (initial public offerings) of Patanjali companies. Announcing his big plans in a press conference in New Delhi, Ramdev said that 4 new Patanjali companies will be listed in the Indian stock exchange in the coming five years.

The companies whose IPO are slated to come over the next couple of years include Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Medicine, Patanjali Wellness and Patanjali Lifestyle while the uttarakhand headquartered company plans to raise to Rs lakh crore from the market.

Patanjali to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Uttarakhand

Earlier, on Wednesday (September 14), Ramdev had said that Patanjali Yogpeeth will make investments of more than Rs 1,000 crore in Uttarakhand to improve public health in the state and promote its rich culture. Making the announcement in Gangotri, Patanjali Yogpeeth the founder said he will work towards making Uttarakhand the ?spiritual and cultural capital of the world.

Edible oil major Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd which was acquired by Baba Ramdev led-Patanjali group in 2019. Ruchi Soya reported a 25 per cent decline in its standalone net profit to Rs 234.33 crore for the March 2022 quarter, mainly due to higher tax expenses. Its net profit stood at Rs 314.33 crore in the year-ago period.