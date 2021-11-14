हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Paytm IPO

Paytm IPO Allotment Status: Here’s how to check if you’ll get shares or not

New Delhi: Paytm’s parent company One97’s initial public offer (IPO) allotment are expected to be announced on Tuesday, November 16. Investors who had subscribed to Paytm IPO can check the allotment status from either the official registrar website or through Bombay Stock Exchange’s (BSE) portal. 

Paytm IPO was finally subscribed 1.89 times, despite the fact that there wasn’t much interest in the offer in the first two days of subscription. Overall, the IPO was 2.79 times oversubscribed by QIBs and 1.66x by retail investors. 

In total, the fintech giant received 9,14,09,844 bids against the 4,83,89,422 shares available with the offer. As the demand for the offer increased on the last day of the subscription, it’s expected that investors receiving the shares could enjoy decent listing gains. You’ll have to wait for the Paytm IPO allotment date to check the status of your bid. 

How to Check Paytm IPO Allotment Status? 

If you had subscriber to Paytm IPO, then you must be eager to know if you have received the shares against your bid or not. You can use the following steps to check Paytm IPO allotment status: 

Step 1. Visit the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2. Select the‘ Equity’ option in the issue type column. 

Step 3. Click on ‘ONE97 Communications Limited’ from the Issue Name drop-down menu. 

Step 4. Enter your application number and PAN card details. 

Step 5. Verify the Captcha challenge and click on the ‘Search’ option. 

After following the steps mentioned above, you’ll be able to check the Paytm IPO allotment status of your bid. Investors not receiving the shares will get their money back to their bank accounts within a few working days. Also Read: PM Modi transfers first instalment of PMAY-G to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries in Tripura

On the other side, investors who got the Paytm IPO allotment will receive the shares in their Demat account on the listing day of the stock. Investors can then decide to sell or hold the shares on the stock exchange. Also Read: Garena Free Fire emerges as most downloaded mobile game for October

