PM KISAN 8th installment: How to check credit balance using THIS direct link

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 14 (on the auspicious occassion of Akshaya Tritiya) released the eighth installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Friday via video-conferencing.

PM Modi released over Rs 20,000 crore to more than 9.5 crore farmer beneficiaries under PM-KISAN scheme. However, there could be some farmers who have not got the beneficiary amount into their account.

You can now check your name via PM KISAN website and also using the mobile App. Meanwhile, for a better and hassle free access, government has issued a series of hotline numbers, using which you can lodge your grievances.

Also, you can check your credit details by logging onto the following direct link.

https://pmkisan.gov.in/BeneficiaryStatus.aspx

- You can check your credit details via three modes.

Aadhar Number

Account Number

Mobile Number

- Punch in your desired list and press enter.

- Now, you can check your details.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

In a financial year, PM KISAN installment is credited thrice through --Period 1 from April-July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March.

