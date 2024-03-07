Pune E-Stock Broking Limited IPO Opens Today: Check Price Band, Face Value, Lot Size, GMP, And More

New Delhi: The stock market is on upward momentum. Analysts are optimistic about the spree that will continue in the future. As a result, the market is going through various engaging activities this week. If you are also interested in investing in IPOs, this may be the right opportunity.

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO: Subscription Dates

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO opens for subscription today, March 7, 2024 (Thursday). The IPO will be closing on March 12, 2024.

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO: Price Band And Face Value

The price band for the IPO has been set between Rs 78 to Rs 83 per share, with a face value of Rs 10 each.

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO: Lot Size

Investors have to apply with more amount because the offering has a lot size consisting of 1,600 shares. They can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples after that.

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO: Grey Market Premium (GMP)

As per investorgain.com, the grey market premium (GMP) for Pune E-Stock Broking IPO currently stands at Rs 0. This implies that shares are trading at their issue price of Rs 83 with no premium or discount.

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO: Size

The IPO is valued at Rs 38.23 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 4,606,400 equity shares. Notably, there is no offer-for-sale component, making it a completely fresh issue.

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO: Allotment Quota

The allocation breakdown reserves not more than 50 percent for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), at least 15 percent for Non-Institutional Investors (NII), and a minimum of 35 percent for retail investors.

About Pune E-Stock Broking

Pune E-Stock Broking Ltd offers a comprehensive platform for trading in Equity, Futures & Options, Currency, and Commodities with the Stock Exchange. This IPO is expected to fuel the company's growth trajectory.