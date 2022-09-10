PVR, INOX stocks crash by 6% as Brahmastra receives mixed reviews; Vivek Agnihotri reacts

Mumbai: Two big multiplex chains – INOX and PVR stocks fell over 6% on Friday, clearing off over Rs 900 crore. The fall is mostly associated with the negative reviews given by film critic experts and analysts to the star-studded movie – Brahmastra: Part 1 – Shiva.

PVR stock closed at Rs 1,834.15 per share on the BSE which was dropped by 5.05% against the previous day closing in intra-day trade. Likewise, INOX stocks had seen the fall of 5.05% and closed at Rs 493.85 per share.

The bad performance of bollywood movies is continuing. Before Brahmastra, Laal Singh Chaddha and Shamshera suffered huge losses due to weak viewership and cancellation of shows.

Reacting on the report, Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote on Twitter, "Problem is everything runs on fakeness in Bollywood. And nobody is answerable. No industry can survive which invests 0% in R&D and wastes 70-80% money on stars."

— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 9, 2022

Brahmastra Part one: Shiva seen massive opening

Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva has delivered a massive opening day of Rs. 75 crore, igniting celebrations across the country, the film Industry, theatre owners and audiences, with the weekend total expected to be huge!