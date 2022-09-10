NewsBusinessMarkets
BRAHMASTRA

PVR, INOX stocks crash by 6% as Brahmastra receives mixed reviews; Vivek Agnihotri reacts

PVR stock closed at Rs 1,834.15 per share on the BSE which was dropped by 5.05% against the previous day closing in intra-day trade. Likewise, INOX stocks had seen the fall of 5.05% and closed at Rs 493.85 per share.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 05:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Stocks of INOX and PVR suffered major losses on Friday in intra-day trade.
  • The fall is mostly associated with bad reviews to Brahmastra.
  • Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva has delivered a massive opening day of Rs. 75 crore

Trending Photos

PVR, INOX stocks crash by 6% as Brahmastra receives mixed reviews; Vivek Agnihotri reacts

Mumbai: Two big multiplex chains – INOX and PVR stocks fell over 6% on Friday, clearing off over Rs 900 crore. The fall is mostly associated with the negative reviews given by film critic experts and analysts to the star-studded movie – Brahmastra: Part 1 – Shiva.

(ALSO READ: Mobile Gaming App Fraud! ED raids six premises in relation to probe in Kolkata)

PVR stock closed at Rs 1,834.15 per share on the BSE which was dropped by 5.05% against the previous day closing in intra-day trade. Likewise, INOX stocks had seen the fall of 5.05% and closed at Rs 493.85 per share.

(ALSO READ: "Daily wagers in disguise", Ashneer Grover gets brutally trolled by Netizens)

The bad performance of bollywood movies is continuing. Before Brahmastra, Laal Singh Chaddha and Shamshera suffered huge losses due to weak viewership and cancellation of shows.

Reacting on the report, Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote on Twitter, "Problem is everything runs on fakeness in Bollywood. And nobody is answerable. No industry can survive which invests 0% in R&D and wastes 70-80% money on stars."

Brahmastra Part one: Shiva seen massive opening

Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva has delivered a massive opening day of Rs. 75 crore, igniting celebrations across the country, the film Industry, theatre owners and audiences, with the weekend total expected to be huge! 

Live Tv

brahmastraInoxPVRStock marketINOX stock fallBrahmāstra poor reviews

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022