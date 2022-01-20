हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio: Ace investor raises stake in THIS Tata Group stock, have you invested?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock: Big bull has increased stake in Indian Hotels. 

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio: Ace investor raises stake in THIS Tata Group stock, have you invested?

New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks are closely followed by stock market investors. The Big Bull of the Indian stock market is known for making key investments that have provided him with impressive returns in the last few years. 

This time around, Jhunjhunwala has increased his stake in another Tata Group stock -- Indian Hotels. According to the latest shareholding pattern of the hotel chain, Jhunjhunwala has increased his stake in the company from 2.10 per cent to 2.16 per cent in the quarter ended December 2021. 

According to the company’s shareholding pattern for Q3 FY22, Jhunjhunwala and his wife, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, have increased their stake in the hotel chain. Jhunjhunwala now owns 1,42,79,200 shares or 1.08 per cent stake in Indian Hotels, while Rekha holds 1,42,87,765 shares or 1.08 per cent stake.  

In the quarter ended September 2021, Jhunjhunwala held 1,25,00,000 shares or a 1.05 per cent stake in Indian Hotels. Whereas, his wife held a 1,25,10,000 shares or 1.05 per cent stake in the Tata Group firm.

Following the news of Jhunjhunwala increasing his stake in Indian Hotels, several market analysts have also become bullish on Indian Hotels stock. 

The company has also successfully reduced its debt, despite the Omicron scare in the country and internationally – another reason why stock market analysts are having high hopes for the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock. Also Read: Atal Pension Yojana: Save Rs 7 daily to get Rs 60,000 pension, check how to invest

Indian Hotels shares closed at Rs 209.95 on NSE on Thursday (January 20). In the last one year, the stock has jumped from Rs 117.77 to Rs 209.95, providing a return of about 78% to investors. Also Read: Meta, Google grilled over misinformation and cyberbullying, Twitter next

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala PortfolioRakesh JhunjhunwalaIndian HotelsTata Group
Next
Story

AGS Transact IPO: Retail quota fully subscribed on day one, check latest GMP, expected listing price

Must Watch

PT3M33S

UP Elections 2022 Opinion Poll Results: Will Yogi return as Chief Minister?