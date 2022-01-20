Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio: Ace investor raises stake in THIS Tata Group stock, have you invested?

New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks are closely followed by stock market investors. The Big Bull of the Indian stock market is known for making key investments that have provided him with impressive returns in the last few years.

This time around, Jhunjhunwala has increased his stake in another Tata Group stock -- Indian Hotels. According to the latest shareholding pattern of the hotel chain, Jhunjhunwala has increased his stake in the company from 2.10 per cent to 2.16 per cent in the quarter ended December 2021.

According to the company’s shareholding pattern for Q3 FY22, Jhunjhunwala and his wife, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, have increased their stake in the hotel chain. Jhunjhunwala now owns 1,42,79,200 shares or 1.08 per cent stake in Indian Hotels, while Rekha holds 1,42,87,765 shares or 1.08 per cent stake.

In the quarter ended September 2021, Jhunjhunwala held 1,25,00,000 shares or a 1.05 per cent stake in Indian Hotels. Whereas, his wife held a 1,25,10,000 shares or 1.05 per cent stake in the Tata Group firm.

Following the news of Jhunjhunwala increasing his stake in Indian Hotels, several market analysts have also become bullish on Indian Hotels stock.

The company has also successfully reduced its debt, despite the Omicron scare in the country and internationally – another reason why stock market analysts are having high hopes for the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock. Also Read: Atal Pension Yojana: Save Rs 7 daily to get Rs 60,000 pension, check how to invest

Indian Hotels shares closed at Rs 209.95 on NSE on Thursday (January 20). In the last one year, the stock has jumped from Rs 117.77 to Rs 209.95, providing a return of about 78% to investors. Also Read: Meta, Google grilled over misinformation and cyberbullying, Twitter next

Live TV

#mute