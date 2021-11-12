Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio: Big Bull bullish on THIS stock, should you invest?

New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio is much looked upon by retail investors as well as by institutional investors. The Big Bull is known for making several profitable bets that have led to a meteoric rise in his wealth. For instance, his investments in Titan, which came in the early 200s, is now worth thousands of crores.

In the quarter ending September 2021, Jhunjhunwala added three new stocks to his portfolio. Out of the three stocks, Indiabulls Real Estate has been much talked about lately. The big bull is bullish on the real estate’s firm growth and that might be the reason why he has injected Indiabulls Real Estate’s shares into his portfolio.

Following Jhunjhunwala’s investment, several retail investors have now put their money on Indiabulls Real Estate. These investors are betting on low-interest rates that could give a boom to the real estate industry.

Moreover, the government’s recently announced schemes for the real estate sector is further making the stock even more lucrative. Jhunjhunwala holds nearly 50 lakh shares or 1.10 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of Indiabulls Real Estate, according to the latest shareholding pattern of the real estate company.

In 2021, Indiabulls Real Estate has proved to be a multibagger stock. The stock has surged from Rs 80 at the start of 2021 to Rs 189 till now, jumping about a 135.03 per cent increase during the period. Also Read: Post Office to sell 2 insurance schemes in partnership with Bajaj Allianz, check how you can benefit

The stock jumped a further 4.58% on Friday (November 12) after the company announced that it is planning to raise Rs 75 crore through the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issue. Also Read: Sensex rallies 767 points, Nifty ends above 18,100

