Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio: Big bull raises stake in THIS stock, are you investing?

New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio is one of the most sought portfolios for Indian stock market investors. Movements in the big bull’s portfolio have led stocks to move in the upward or backward direction. This time, the marquee investor has increased his stake in Federal Bank during the July to September 2021 quarter.

According to the latest shareholding pattern, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have together purchased a 1.01 per cent additional stake in the Kochi-headquartered private lender.

With the latest change in the shareholding pattern, the duo now holds about a 3.65 per cent stake in Federal Bank. According to the shareholding pattern for July to September 2021 quarter, Jhunjhunwala and his wife jointly added 2.10 crore shares of the bank to their portfolio.

Overall, Jhunjhunwala currently owns 5,47,21,060 shares or a 2.64 per cent stake in the Federal Bank. Together, he and his wife hold a 3.65 per cent stake in the south India-located bank.

After the latest shareholding pointed out that Jhunjhunwala has increased his stake in the bank, the share market fueled the stock. On Thursday, Federal Bank was up 2.77% to Rs 96.60, pretty close to its 52-week-high of Rs 98. Also Read: Sensex drops 336 points; Nifty ends below 18,200

