Sell Old Currency: Got a special Rs 2 coin? You can earn Rs 5 lakh by selling it, check how

New Delhi: Collectors of old and rare coins are now selling their currencies to make a fortune in a snap. Old collectable coins are currently selling at extraordinary prices in the online market. In one such instance, a special Rs 2 coin is selling for more than Rs 5 lakh. If you own such a coin, then you don’t need to do anything much as you can earn the money by posting about the currency online.

The coin we are referring to in the article should have been released into circulation by the RBI in 1994, 1995, 1997 or 2000. Such coins are in great demand online. Collectors are currently ready to pay lakhs of rupees for such special coins.

So, if you have such a coin, you can also sell it instantly to earn money real easy, real quick. For selling the old coin, all you need to do is list the currency on an online classifieds platform such as Quikr.

You’ll first have to create an account on the website if you’re a first-time customer. For creating an account, you’ll need a mobile number and an e-mail ID. After creating the account, you need to create a listing for your collectable coin. For that, you’ll need to share all the details of the coin, including its high-quality images. The online platform will verify your information via OTP.

After your listing is created, interested buyers will start contacting you. You can negotiate with them to sell your coin at the right price. Moreover, you can put the coin's price more than Rs 5 lakh to earn more by selling the coin.

Interested customers are ready to pay a hefty price to buy collectable and rare coins. Collectors who own other collectable coins can also list them online to make a fortune by sitting at home.

