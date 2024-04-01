Advertisement
Real Estate, Metal Stocks Lead Sectoral Gainers

Metal stocks are among the top gainers with the index up 3.3 per cent.

|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 05:16 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: Real estate stocks are the top sectoral gainers on Monday with the index up more than 3 per cent. The BSE Real Estate Index is up 3.86 per cent led by Prestige Estates which is up almost 7 per cent. DLF is up more than 5 per cent, Sobha is up more than 5 per cent, and Lodha is up more than 3 per cent.

Prestige Estates was up almost 7 per cent after it announced a strategic deal with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Kotak AIF. The Rs 2,001 crore ($240 million) deal is dedicated towards the development of residential projects in prominent locations across four cities in India. (Also Read: McKinsey Offers Full Pay For 9 Months And Career Coaching For Employees To Leave Company)

Metal stocks are among the top gainers with the index up 3.3 per cent. NMDC is up more than 5 per cent, Vedanta is up almost 5 per cent, JSW Steel is up more than 4 per cent, Tata Steel is up more than 4 per cent, and SAIL is up over 4 per cent. JSW Steel and Tata Steel are the top Sensex gainers on Monday. (Also Read: PM Lauds RBI, Says India Must Become Financially 'Atmanirbhar' In 10 Years)

 

