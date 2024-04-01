Advertisement
McKinsey Offers Full Pay For 9 Months And Career Coaching For Employees To Leave Company

Managers in the UK division of the company are being given the choice to allocate up to nine months for a "job search" phase. 

New Delhi: McKinsey, a renowned global management consulting firm has proposed paying hundreds of its senior staff members to voluntarily depart from the company and search for alternative employment opportunities. This move by McKinsey is its most recent attempt to reduce its workforce amid downturn in the sector, as reported by British newspaper The Times.

Managers in the UK division of the company are being given the choice to allocate up to nine months for a "job search" phase. Throughout this period, these employees can focus their work time on seeking new job opportunities instead of working on client projects. (Also Read: Tata International Appoints Rajeev Singhal As MD)

During this time, they will still be paid their complete salary which could reach hundreds of thousands of pounds if they utilize the entire nine-month period. Alongside their salary, managers will also be provided with McKinsey's resources and career coaching services, according to The Times. (Also Read: HDFC Bank Advises Customers To Avoid Using NEFT Money Transfer Method On April 1: Check Details)

Nevertheless, employees would still be required to depart from McKinsey even if they fail to secure a new job during this time.

