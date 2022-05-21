New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has fixed the dividend payment record date and dividend payment date. Shareholders of the lender will receive the dividend in their linked bank accounts. SBI’s Central Board meeting held on May 13, 2022, decided on a dividend of Rs 7.10 per equity of 710 per cent for the financial year 2021-22.

"Pursuant to Regulation 43 and Regulation 30 (6), we advise that the Central Board of the Bank, at its Meeting held on 13th May, 2022, has declared a Dividend of Rs. 7.10 per equity share (710 %) for the financial year ended 31't March, 2022,” SBI said

“The date of payment of Dividend is fixed on 10th June, 2022 and the dividend warrants will be dispatched before the date of payment, which will be payable, in India, at par at all branches of State Bank of India, irrespective of the amount," the lender added.

SBI Record Date for Dividend Payment

SBI has fixed the record date for dividend payment on 26th May 2022.

SBI Dividend Payment Date

SBI has fixed the dividend date on June 10, 2022.

"Pursuant to Clause (a) of sub regulation (1) and sub regulations 2 & 5 of Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR, 2015 and other applicable provisions, we inform that the Register of Shareholders of State Bank of lndia will be closed for transfer of shares, in view of payment of dividend, for FY 2021 - 22, from 27.05.2022 (Friday) to 31 .05.2022 (Tuesday), the record date being 26.05.2022 (Thursday). The Central Board of the Bank has declared dividend forthe Financial Year 2021 -22 at its Meeting held on 13th May, 2022," SBI informed stock exchanges.