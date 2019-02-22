हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex

Sensex and Nifty open on negative note amid lower Asian markets

Market indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a negative note in early trade on Friday morning, amid lower Asian markets. While the Sensex fell 44 points to 35,853, the Nifty lost 10 points and opened at 10,779.

Sensex and Nifty open on negative note amid lower Asian markets

Market indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a negative note in early trade on Friday morning, amid lower Asian markets. While the Sensex fell 44 points to 35,853, the Nifty lost 10 points and opened at 10,779.

Meanwhile, the rupee went up 2 paise to 71.22 against the US dollar on Friday morning. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the local unit opened almost flat at 71.23 and stayed in a narrow range.

The rupee had skidded by 13 paise to close at 71.24 against the US dollar Thursday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought equities worth Rs 55 crore Thursday while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 202 crore, provisional data showed.

The rupee skidded by 11 paise to close at 71.24 against the US dollar Thursday as rising oil prices and a strengthening greenback weighed on the market sentiment.

Tags:
SensexNifty
Next
Story

Markets open largely flat, Nifty retains 10,700

Must Watch

PT4M18S

Maharashtra: Police on high alert after IED found on bus, blast near Mumbai