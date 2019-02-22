Sensex and Nifty open on negative note amid lower Asian markets

Market indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a negative note in early trade on Friday morning, amid lower Asian markets. While the Sensex fell 44 points to 35,853, the Nifty lost 10 points and opened at 10,779.

Meanwhile, the rupee went up 2 paise to 71.22 against the US dollar on Friday morning. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the local unit opened almost flat at 71.23 and stayed in a narrow range.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought equities worth Rs 55 crore Thursday while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 202 crore, provisional data showed.

The rupee skidded by 11 paise to close at 71.24 against the US dollar Thursday as rising oil prices and a strengthening greenback weighed on the market sentiment.