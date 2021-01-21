Sensex breaches 50,000-mark for first time ever: Here's looking at 10 greatest milestones since 1979

New Delhi: Sensex created history on Thursday, by rallying over 300 points to hit the 50,000-mark for the first time ever in early trade. Healthy buying was witnessed in auto and telecom stocks. A positive trend in the global markets also supported the indices on Thursday.

After touching a lifetime high of 50,126.73, the 30-share BSE index was trading 300.09 points or 0.60 per cent higher at 50,092.21 in opening deals. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 85.40 points or 0.58 per cent to trade at 14,730.10. It too scaled its highest level of 14,738.30 in early trade.

Here are Sensex's 10 greatest milestones since 1979

100: April 1979

1000: July 1990

10000: February 2006

20000: December 2007

30000: March 2015

40000: May 2019

41000: Nov 2019

47896: 31 December 2020

49874: 20 January 2021

50,000: 21 January 2021

In the previous session, the Sensex had advanced by 393.83 or 0.80 per cent to close at its fresh record of 49,792.12, and the Nifty had jumped 123.55 points or 0.85 per cent to settle at a lifetime high of 14,644.70.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,289.05 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.