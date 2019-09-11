Sensex closes 125 points higher, Nifty above 11,000

New Delhi: Markets closed on a positive note on Wednesday led by gains in banking and auto stocks.

The BSE Sensex rose 125.37 points or 0.34 percent to close at 37,270.82 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 32.65 points or 0.30 percent to end at 11,035.70.

The BSE, the NSE, forex, money and bullion markets were closed on Tuesday on account of 'Muharram'.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Maruti, Tata Steel, Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Heromoto Corp, SBI, M&M, Asian Paint and RIL, rising upto 13.47 percent. On the other hand, shares of ONGC, HCL, NTPC, Sun Pharma, TCS, Powergrid, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, ITC, Bajaj Finance, HUL and Bharti Airtel were major losers, falling upto 3.17 percent.

Shares of of Yes Bank jumped the most following reports its founder Rana Kapoor is reportedly in talks to sell a part of his holding to One97 Communications Ltd, the parent of Paytm and Paytm Payments Bank. Kapoor and his family offices hold 10.6 per cent stake in Yes Bank.

