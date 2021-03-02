हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Markets closing

Sensex ends 447 points higher, Nifty above 14,900; auto, IT stocks surge

The broader markets were also very positive for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up 1-2 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, M&M, Wipro, Adani Ports, and Hero Moto were the top gainers while ONGC, HDFC, Dr Reddy's, Powergrid and Coal India led the losses. 

Sensex ends 447 points higher, Nifty above 14,900; auto, IT stocks surge

Indian indices ended a percent higher on Tuesday mainly led by gains in auto and IT stocks. Meanwhile, FMCG, Pharma and banking sectors also supported the markets. The Sensex ended 447 points higher at 50,297 while the Nifty rose 157 points to settle at 14,919. 

The broader markets were also very positive for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up 1-2 percent each. 

On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, M&M, Wipro, Adani Ports, and Hero Moto were the top gainers while ONGC, HDFC, Dr Reddy's, Powergrid and Coal India led the losses. 

Among sectors, the Nifty Auto index surged over 3 percent on good auto sales numbers for the month of February. The Nifty IT index also rose over 3 percent for the day. Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma added over a percent each.

On Monday, Sensex and Nifty ended with strong gains which were led by broad-based buying across sectors. Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 supported the rally and all the sector indices ended in the green.

Barring Bharti Airtel, all other Nifty50 constituents ended in the green with PowerGrid Corporation, ONGC, Grasim Industries, UPL and Shree Cement rallying the most.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Markets closingBSE SensexBombay Stock Exchange
Next
Story

Sensex gains 300 points, Nifty above 14,800; banks, IT stocks lead

Must Watch

PT10M8S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; March 02, 2021