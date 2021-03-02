Sensex ends 447 points higher, Nifty above 14,900; auto, IT stocks surge

Indian indices ended a percent higher on Tuesday mainly led by gains in auto and IT stocks. Meanwhile, FMCG, Pharma and banking sectors also supported the markets. The Sensex ended 447 points higher at 50,297 while the Nifty rose 157 points to settle at 14,919.

The broader markets were also very positive for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up 1-2 percent each.

On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, M&M, Wipro, Adani Ports, and Hero Moto were the top gainers while ONGC, HDFC, Dr Reddy's, Powergrid and Coal India led the losses.

Among sectors, the Nifty Auto index surged over 3 percent on good auto sales numbers for the month of February. The Nifty IT index also rose over 3 percent for the day. Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma added over a percent each.

On Monday, Sensex and Nifty ended with strong gains which were led by broad-based buying across sectors. Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 supported the rally and all the sector indices ended in the green.

Barring Bharti Airtel, all other Nifty50 constituents ended in the green with PowerGrid Corporation, ONGC, Grasim Industries, UPL and Shree Cement rallying the most.