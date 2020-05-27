हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex ends 996 points higher, Nifty closes above 9,300

New Delhi: Markets ended on a higher note led by rally in banking and financial stocks.

The BSE Sensex soared 995.92 points or 3.25 percent to 31,605.22. On the other hand the NSE Nifty closed 285.90 points or 3.17 percent higher at 9,314.95.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, SBI, HDFC, Infosys, TCS, LT, and Hero Motocorp, rising upto 13.46 points. Major losers were Sun Pharma, UltraChem, Titan, Asian Paint, Maruti and Powergrid, falling upto 1.85 percent.

Foreign portfolio investors purchased equities worth Rs 4,716.13 crore in the capital market on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.

