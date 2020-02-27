Sensex falls 170 points, Nifty at 11,580; Wipro, ONGC decline

Indian benchmark indices ended in red for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday (February 27) with the BSE Sensex losing 143.30 points to end at 39745.66, while Nifty plunged 45.20 points to close at 11633.30.

About 842 shares have advanced, 1549 shares declined, and 157 shares are unchanged. Wipro, JSW Steel, Zee Entertainment, ONGC and IOC were the biggest losers of the day, while Sun Pharma, Britannia, Titan Company, Grasim Industries and Axis Bank were the worst losers.

Except pharma, all other indices faced losses. Nifty PSU Bank index went down 2.5 percent, followed by the IT, energy, metal, infra and auto. BSE Midcap index fell 0.6 percent, while BSE Smallcap index shed nearly 1 percent.

On Thursday, the Indian equity indices witnessed a negative start with the BSE Sensex down 134.41 points or 0.34% at 39754.55, while the broader Nifty down 39.50 points or 0.34% at 11,639. Major gainers on the Indices included SBI, Dr Reddy's Lab, HUL, Nestle, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, and Titan, while the top losers were Cipla, HCL Technologies, Infosys and TCS.

On Wednesday, equity indices closed deep into the red as the effects of coronavirus outbreak reverberated beyond China. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 392 points or 0.97 per cent lower at 39,889 while the Nifty 50 was down by 119 points to 11,679. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative zone with Nifty auto skidding by 2.15 per cent, realty by 1.67 per cent, metal by 1.63 per cent, pharma by 1.25 per cent.