Sensex falls 226 points, Nifty slides below 10,800

Sensex falls 226 points, Nifty slides below 10,800

New Delhi: Markets opened lower on Thursday led by losses in IT, banking and energy sector tracking global cues.

The BSE Sensex fell 226.21 points or 0.62 percent to 36,337.67 in early trade while the NSE Nifty dropped 67.15 points or 0.62 percent to 10,773.50.

Top losers in the Sensex pack were Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, SBI, Vedanta, NTPC, HCL, M&M, TCS, Tech Mahindra and ONGC,falling upto 5.54 percent. On the other hand shares of Asian Paint, HUL, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank were major gainers, rising upto 0.83 percent.

Asian shares turned lower after the US. Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected, a Reuters report said. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.36 percent. Hong Kong shares shed 0.96 percent, but Japan`s Nikkei rose 1.01 percent.

With Agency Inputs

