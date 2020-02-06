Sensex gains 163 points, Nifty closes at 12,137; SBI, YES Bank advance

Indian indices continued to gain on Thursday (February 6) with the BSE Sensex advancing 163 points to close at 41,306 points and the 50-stocks Nifty gaining 48 points to end the day at 12,137 levels. Bank Nifty index zoomed 302 points and closed at 31,304 levels.

Shares of SBI, Indiabulls, Reliance Industries, Eicher Motors, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank were the biggest gainers of the day, while Piramal Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, Housing Development Finance and Bajaj Finance stocks were among the most active stocks throughout the intraday trade session.

The BSE Telecom index jumped around 1.9 per cent and the price of telecom major Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd or MTNL skyrocketed 7.81 per cent. ITI shares gained 6 per cent, Reliance Communications stock price went up 3.90 per cent, Bharti Airtel stocks rose 2.52 per cent while Vodafone Idea stocks went down 2.48 per cent

State Bank of India or SBI share price surged 3.30 per cent, YES Bank shares advanced 2.39 per cent, RBL Bank stock price jumped 4.44 per cent, IndusInd Bank gained 4.49 per cent, Axis Bank and Federal Bank gained 1.65 per cent while Kotak Mahindra Bank share price went down 0.90 per cent. LIC Housing Finance share price scaled 8.26 per cent after the Closing Bell trade session.

Earlier on Thursday, Sensex jumped over 100 points in the opening session and traded 125.32 points or 0.30 per cent higher at 41,267.98, and the broader NSE advanced 46.20 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 12,135.35.