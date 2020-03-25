Sensex gains 353 points, Nifty at 7898; Cipla, Wipro gain

Benchmark indices opened in green on Wednesday (March 25) with the Sensex gaining 353.09 points or 1.32% at 27027.12 and the Nifty advacing 97.55 points or 1.25% at 7898.60. About 243 shares have advanced, 348 shares declined, and 35 shares are unchanged.

RIL, Cipla, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, Gail and Wipro were among the major gainers, while IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, L&T and Maruti Suzuki were among the worst losers.

Indian benchmark traded lower lower in the pre-opening session on Wednesday with the Sensex losing 198.12 points or 0.74% at 26475.91, and the Nifty declining 38.15 points or 0.49% at 7762.90.

The Indian currency market will not open on Wednesday on account of Gudhipadwa.

On Tuesday, equity benchmark indices ended in the green amid some positive announcements by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Sensex was up 692.79 points or 2.67% at 26674.03, while the broader Nifty also closed 190.80 points up or 2.51% at 7801.05.

Major gainers on the Nifty included Infosys, Adani Ports, Britannia Industries, and Bajaj Finance, while top laggards were Yes Bank, M&M, Grasim, and IndusInd Bank. About 927 shares advanced, 1310 shares declined, while 145 shares remain unchanged.

On Tuesday afternoon, Indian stock markets witnessed a relief rally as the BSE Sensex rose over 1,200 points after volatility in the early trade. At 1.45 pm, Sensex was trading at 27,201.29, higher by 1,220.05 points or 4.70 per cent from its previous close of 25,981.24