BSE Sensex

Sensex gains 92 points to close at 38,598, Nifty ends above 11,450

The biggest gainers of the day were GIC Housing Finance, MMTC, Vodafone Idea, DLF, Ashoka Buildcon, Bharat Petroleum or BPCL, SBI Life Insurance and Ashok Leyland stocks.

Benchmark indices continued to gain for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday with the BSE Sensex advancing 92 points to close at 38,598 and the 50-stock Nifty index moving ahead 43 points to end the day at 11,471 levels. The Bank Nifty ticked 11 points down and closed at 28,543 levels in the intraday trade.

The biggest gainers of the day were GIC Housing Finance, MMTC, Vodafone Idea, DLF, Ashoka Buildcon, Bharat Petroleum or BPCL, SBI Life Insurance and Ashok Leyland stocks, while PNB Housing Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bandhan Bank, Reliance Capital, Dewan Housing Finance Limited or DHFL, Suzlon Energy and Reliance Power were among the major losing stocks.

Realty stocks led the bull run as the BSE Realty index advanced over 1 per cent in the intraday trade session. Realty major Sunteck Realty share price jumped 4.15 per cent, shares of Sobha Developers plunged 2.17 per cent, DLF stocks gained 1.6 per cent, Godrej Properties counter went up 0.8 per cent while Oberoi Realty and Mahindra Lifespace Developers share price added 0.5 per cent.

Among major Asian markets, the Japanese Nikkei 225 index gained 1.2 per cent, South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.71 per cetnt, Hang Seng added 0.61 per cent while the Shanghai markets shed 0.41 per cent.

