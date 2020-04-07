हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex

Sensex gains over 1,200 points, Nifty above 8,400

Indian equity benchmark indices opened in green on Tuesday with the Sensex advancing 1,224.05 points or 4.44% at 28,815.00, and the Nifty gaining 338.90 points or 4.19% at 8,422.70. About 766 shares have advanced, 93 shares declined, and 35 shares were unchanged.

Benchmark indices traded positive in the pre-opening session on Tuesday (April 7) with the Sensex gaining 928.30 points or 3.36% at 28519.25, and the Nifty zooming up 381.70 points or 4.72% at 8465.50.

On Friday (April 3), the equity benchmark indices ended lower with the Sensex falling 674.36 points or 2.39% at 27590.95, and the broader Nifty was down 170.00 points or 2.06% at 8083.80. Major gainers on the Nifty were Sun Pharma, Cipla, GAIL, and ITC, while top laggards included Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Titan Company, and ICICI Bank.

Among stocks, private sector lender IndusInd Bank dropped by 5.5 per cent to Rs 323.25 per share on Friday. Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank too dipped by 4.9 per cent and 3.9 per cent respectively. JSW Steel was down by 5.1 per cent, Tata Steel by 3.9 per cent, Hero MotoCorp by 4.6 per cent, Bajaj Auto by 4 per cent and Tata Motors by 3.9 per cent. However, Cipla, Bajaj Finance, GAIL, ONGC and ITC traded with a positive bias.

