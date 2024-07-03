Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Ends At Record High As Banking Shares Advance

New Delhi: Benchmark BSE Sensex breached the historic 80,000 level intraday for the first time while Nifty raced more than 162 points to a fresh lifetime high on Wednesday following heavy buying in banking and FMCG shares amid firm global market trends.

The 30-share Sensex hit the historic 80,000 mark for the first time earlier in the day. It surged 632.85 points or 0.79 per cent to hit a record intraday high of 80,074.30. The index later closed near the 80,000 level at 79,986.80, up by 545.35 points or 0.69 per cent over the last close. (Also Read: Paytm Launches 'Health Saathi Plan' For Merchant Partners At Just Rs 35 Per Month)

The BSE Sensex breached the 78,000 level on June 25 and 79,000 for the first time on June 27. The Nifty climbed 162.65 points or 0.67 per cent to an all-time high of 24,286.50. During the day, it zoomed 183.4 points or 0.76 per cent to hit a fresh intraday record peak of 24,307.25. (Also Read: ITR 2024: Can You Save Up To Rs 1.8 Lakh On Tax By Paying Rent To Your Wife? Check Details)

Among the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Power Grid, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers. Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Larsen & Toubro were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory while Shanghai ended lower. European markets were trading with gains. US markets ended higher on Tuesday. The BSE benchmark declined 34.74 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 79,441.45 in a volatile trade on Tuesday. During the day, it jumped 379.68 points or 0.47 per cent to hit a record peak of 79,855.87.

The Nifty declined by 18.10 points or 0.07 per cent to 24,123.85. Intra-day, it climbed 94.4 points or 0.39 per cent to hit a lifetime high of 24,236.35. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.09 per cent to USD 86.32 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,000.12 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.