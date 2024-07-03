Paytm Launches 'Health Saathi Plan' For Merchant Partners At Just Rs 35 Per Month

New Delhi: One 97 Communications Limited (OCL) which owns Paytm has launched ‘Paytm Health Saathi.’ This is a special health and income protection plan designed for its merchant partners and is available on the ‘Paytm for Business’ app.

A Paytm spokesperson stated, "This initiative is part of our mission to equip them with comprehensive and affordable coverage that supports their continued operations. By offering tailored solutions aligned to their needs, we aim to strengthen the robust support system we provide to our community of business owners." (Also Read: Koo, India’s Social Media App, Is Shutting Down After Acquisition Talks Fail)

Key Features of ‘Paytm Health Saathi’ Plan:

- Affordable Subscription: The plan starts at just Rs 35 per month which makes it accessible for a wide range of merchant partners. (Also Read: Will Nirmala Sitharaman Present Full Budget On July 24? Check What Reports Say)

- Comprehensive Health Services: Paytm Health Saathi offers unlimited doctor teleconsultations and in-person doctor visits (OPD) within its partner network.

- Additional Health Benefits: Merchants can enjoy discounts at leading pharmacies and on diagnostic tests.

- Income Protection Cover: The plan includes coverage for business interruptions caused by accidents, natural calamities (such as floods and fires), or strikes, offering financial security during unforeseen events.

The pilot for Paytm Health Saathi began in May and has already seen participation from over 3,000 merchant partners.