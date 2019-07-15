Sensex jumps 115 points, Nifty above 11,570

New Delhi: Markets opened in the positive zone on Monday led by rally in IT stocks after Infosys raised FY20 revenue growth guidance, tracking global cues.

The BSE Sensex was trading 115.49 points or 0.30 percent higher at 38,851.72 while the NSE Nifty was edging up by 20.80 points or 0.18 percent to 11,573.30 in early trade.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gave up losses to be 0.2% higher at 526.72 points. Australian shares slipped 0.4% while South Korea`s KOSPI was mostly flat. Chinese shares pared early losses with the blue-chip index up 0.4%. Hong Kong`s Hang Seng index added 0.3%, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs