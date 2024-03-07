Sensex, Nifty Eke Out Gains To Settle At Fresh Lifetime Highs

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed at fresh record highs on Thursday following gains in metal and FMCG shares amid firm global trends and foreign fund inflows.

In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex eked out gains of 33.40 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at a new closing peak of 74,119.39. During the day, it jumped 159.18 points or 0.21 per cent to reach an all-time high of 74,245.17.

The Nifty rose by 19.50 points or 0.09 per cent to reach a new closing peak of 22,493.55. During the day, it climbed 51.6 points or 0.22 per cent to a record high of 22,525.65.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, ITC and Nestle were the major gainers.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Power Grid were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul settled in the green while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading on a mixed note. The US markets ended in positive territory on Wednesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,766.75 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.65 per cent to USD 82.42 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark jumped 408.86 points or 0.55 per cent to settle at a new record high of 74,085.99 on Wednesday. The Nifty climbed 117.75 points or 0.53 per cent to settle at a fresh closing peak of 22,474.05.