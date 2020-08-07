Sensex, Nifty end flat on muted global cues

New Delhi: Markets ended on a flat note on Friday as muted cues from global markets.

The BSE Sensex settled just 15.12 points or 0.04 per cent higher at 38,040.57. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 13.90 points or 0.12 per cent to finish at 11,214.05.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Asian Paint, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserve, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Tata Steel, Nestle, RIL, Bajaj Auto and Tech Mahindra, rising upto 4.44 percent. On the other hand, major losers were Titan, HCL Tech, Infosys, M&M, Sun Pharma, LT, Ultrachem, TCS, HDC, NTPC, HUL and ICICI Bank, falling upto 2.65 percent.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended in the red, while Seoul finished with gains. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a negative note in early deals.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.86 per cent lower at USD 44.70 per barrel. On the currency front, the rupee ended almost flat at 74.93 against the US dollar.

In the previous session, the Sensex had ended 362.12 points or 0.96 per cent higher at 38,025.45, while the broader Nifty had jumped 98.50 points or 0.89 per cent to finish at 11,200.15.