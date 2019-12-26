Sensex, Nifty open flat; Nestle, Titan gain

Indian equity benchmarks opened flat on Thursday (December 26) with the Sensex gaining 5.82 points or 0.01% to reach 41467.08, and the Nifty advanced 3.20 points or 0.03% at 12217.70. About 397 shares have advanced, 183 shares declined, and 48 shares are unchanged.

M&M, Nestle, UPL, Eicher Motors and Titan are among major gainers on the Indices, while Bharti Infratel, RIL, Wipro, Infosys, Yes Bank and Axis Bank are among the major losers.

The Indian rupee opened flat at 71.27 per dollar on Thursday after closing at 71.27 on Tuesday (Tuesday). It is to be noted that the markets were closed on Wednesday (December 25) due to Christmas.

The indices ended lower for the second consecutive trading session on Tuesday with the Sensex losing 181.40 points or 0.44% at 41461.26, while Nifty ends down 48.30 points or 0.39% at 12214.50. Major gainers on the Nifty were Yes Bank, Cipla, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel and ONGC while top losers were BPCL, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, UPL and Eicher Motors.

As many as 1136 shares advanced, 1320 shares declined, while 170 shares remain unchanged. Eleven of 19 sector gauges compiled by the BSE ended lower led by the S&P BSE Energy index's 1.3 per cent decline.