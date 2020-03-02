Sensex plunges 154 points, Nifty at 11,132 as two cases of coronavirus reported in India

Indian indices ended in red for the seventh consecutive session on Monday (March 2) losing all intraday gains after two new Coronavirus cases were reported in India.

The BSE Sensex shed 153.27 points or 0.40% to close at 38144.02, while Nifty was down 69 points or 0.62% to finish the day at 11132.80. About 944 shares have advanced, 1469 shares declined, and 153 shares are unchanged.

Yes Bank, SBI, Tata Steel, GAIL and Hindalco were among major losers on the Nifty, while HCL Tech, Eicher Motors, Nestle, ICICI Bank and Infosys were the biggest gainers.

Among sectors, except IT, all other indices suffered losses. BSE Midcap and Smallcap plunged 0.3 to 0.7 percent respectively.

Indian indices started the day on a positive note with the Sensex gaining 752.84 points or 1.97% at 39,050.13, while the broader Nifty also went up 222.50 points or 1.99% at 11,424.30. Major gainers on the indices after opening included Bharti Infratel, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Vedanta, IOC, NTPC, and Hindalco. Notably, all the sectoral indices traded in the green after opening.

Meanwhile, Asian markets rose on Monday as bargain-buyers moved in following last week's global rout, but investors continue to fret over the economic fallout from the new coronavirus as the worldwide death toll rises.

After equities suffered their worst week since the financial crisis more than a decade ago, central banks began to flag support measures, with Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell hinting at a fresh interest rate cut at the bank's next meeting.