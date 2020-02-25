हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE Sensex

Sensex plunges 82 points, Nifty ends in red at 11,797; Sun Pharma, HCL Tech top losers

TCS, State Bank of India and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers of the day, while Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies and Sun Pharma were the biggest losers.

Sensex plunges 82 points, Nifty ends in red at 11,797; Sun Pharma, HCL Tech top losers

Indian benchmark indices declined for third straight session on Tuesday (February 25) with the Sensex ending 82.03 points lower or 0.2 percent at 40281.20, and the Nifty plunging 31.50 points or 0.27 percent to end at 11797.90. 

The pharma sector lost over 2 percent. TCS, State Bank of India and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers of the day, while Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies and Sun Pharma were the biggest losers.

Indian equity indices on Tuesday witnessed a positive opening with the Sensex up 106.21 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 40,469.44, while the Nifty was up 28.05 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 11,857.45. Notably, the shares of HUL, ONGC, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel traded with decent gains. 

On Monday, Indian benchmark indices plummeted tracking intense sell-off in global equities amid rising concerns over Chinese coronavirus epidemic. After sinking 497 points in opening session, the BSE Sensex continuously fell and ended 806.69 points, or 1.96 per cent, lower at 40,363.23, while the NSE Nifty was also down by 242.85 points, or 2.01 per cent, at 11,838.60.

Tags:
BSE SensexSensex closingNiftyNifty closing
Next
Story

Sensex up 100 points, Nifty at 11,857.45; HUL, ONGC, Tata Steel major gainers

Must Watch

PT19M30S

First lady of US Melania visit Delhi govt schools, witnesses 'Curriculum of Happiness' at school