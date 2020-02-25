Sensex plunges 82 points, Nifty ends in red at 11,797; Sun Pharma, HCL Tech top losers

Indian benchmark indices declined for third straight session on Tuesday (February 25) with the Sensex ending 82.03 points lower or 0.2 percent at 40281.20, and the Nifty plunging 31.50 points or 0.27 percent to end at 11797.90.

The pharma sector lost over 2 percent. TCS, State Bank of India and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers of the day, while Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies and Sun Pharma were the biggest losers.

Indian equity indices on Tuesday witnessed a positive opening with the Sensex up 106.21 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 40,469.44, while the Nifty was up 28.05 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 11,857.45. Notably, the shares of HUL, ONGC, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel traded with decent gains.

On Monday, Indian benchmark indices plummeted tracking intense sell-off in global equities amid rising concerns over Chinese coronavirus epidemic. After sinking 497 points in opening session, the BSE Sensex continuously fell and ended 806.69 points, or 1.96 per cent, lower at 40,363.23, while the NSE Nifty was also down by 242.85 points, or 2.01 per cent, at 11,838.60.