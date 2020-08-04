हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex rallies 748 points, Nifty closes at 11,095

New Delhi: Markets ended in green on Tuesday led by massive buying in index heavyweights amid heavy foreign fund inflows and a positive trend in global equities.

The BSE Sensex soared 748.31 points or 2.03 per cent higher at 37,687.91, while the NSE Nifty zoomed 203.65 points or 1.87 percent to finish at 11,095.25.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Axis Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserve, Kotak Bank and LT, rising upto 7.10 percent. On the other hand, major losers were Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tata Steel, HUL, SBI, Powergrid, Titan and TCS, falling upto 2.75 percent.

HDFC Bank jumped nearly 4 per cent after the RBI approved the appointment of Sashidhar Jagdishan as Managing Director and CEO of the bank for a period of three years.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors purchased equities worth Rs 7,818.49 crore on a net basis on Monday.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with significant gains. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in early deals. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.61 per cent lower at USD 43.44 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee settled 3 paise down at 75.04 against the US dollar.

In the previous session on Monday, the 30-share Sensex ended 667.29 points or 1.77 per cent lower at 36,939.60, while the NSE Nifty tumbled 181.85 points or 1.64 per cent to 10,891.60.

BSENSENiftySensex today
