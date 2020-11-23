हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex rises 160 points, Nifty above 12,900

The BSE Sensex rose 159.96 points or 0.36 percent to 44,042.21 in early trade. Similarly, the NSE Nifty jumped 48.75 points or 0.38 percent to 12,907.80.

Sensex rises 160 points, Nifty above 12,900

New Delhi: Markets opened on a positive note on Monday tracking gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries amid largely positive cues from global markets and sustained foreign fund inflow.

The BSE Sensex rose 159.96 points or 0.36 percent to 44,042.21 in early trade. Similarly, the NSE Nifty jumped 48.75 points or 0.38 percent to 12,907.80.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserve, NTPC, RIL, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Powergrid, TCS, Nestle and Tech Mahindra, rising upto 3.92 percent. On the other hand, major losers were HDFC, ICICI Bnak, M&M, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ITC, SBI, Titan, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, HUL, and Bajaj Auto, falling upto 2.87 percent.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 282.29 points or 0.65 per cent higher at 43,882.25, while the Nifty rose 87.35 points or 0.68 per cent to close at 12,859.05.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,860.78 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Live TV

#mute

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.56% on Monday. Seoul`s Kospi was 1.82% higher as an optimistic earnings outlook for South Korean chip giants drove gains. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday, but Nikkei futures added 0.19% to 25,795. Chinese blue-chips added 0.69%. Hong Kong`s Hang Seng was an outlier, edging down 0.2%, a Reuters report said.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Sensex jumps 282 points, Nifty ends above 12,850
  • 91,39,865Confirmed
  • 1,33,738Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M21S

COVID-19: Delhi is helpless amid rising cases of coronavirus