Sensex soars 258 points, Nifty reclaims 11,600

New Delhi: Markets ended in green on Wednesday amid sustained foreign fund inflows with the Nifty reclaiming 11,600 level.

The 30-share BSE index ended 258.50 points or 0.66 percent higher at 39,302.85 while the NSE Nifty rose 82.75 points or 0.72 per cent to 11,604.55.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were M&M , Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Infosys, L&T, UltraTech Cement, Nestle, ICICI Bank, HUL, Bajaj Finserve and HDFC, climbing over 4 per cent.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, SBI, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Powergrid, ITC, HCL Tech Tata Steel, Asian Paint and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards, falling upto 1.80 percent.

The rupee meanwhile strengthened by 12 paise to finish at 73.52 against the US dollar.

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,170.89 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, exchange data showed.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended in the red, while Tokyo settled with gains.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2 per cent higher at USD 41.34 per barrel.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 287.72 points or 0.74 per cent higher at 39,044.35. The broader NSE Nifty rose 81.75 points or 0.71 per cent to finish at 11,521.80.