Sensex soars 367 points, Nifty hovering near 11,600

New Delhi: Markets opened in the positive zone on Tuesday led by wide-spread buying taking cues from positive global sentiment.

The BSE Sensex surged 366.76 points or 0.94 percent to 39,340.46 in early trade, and the NSE Nifty jumped 92.35 points or 0.80 percent to 11,595.70.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were HDFC, Asian Paint, M&M, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, SBI, RIL, Bajaj Finance and Titan, rising upto 4.18 percent. On the other hand, major losers were TCS, Infosys, NTPC, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, ITC and Tech Mahindra, rising upto 0.15 percent.

Exchange data showed that foreign investors bought equities worth Rs 236.71 crore in Indian market on Monday.

In the previous session on Monday, the Sensex had settled at 38,973.70, up 276.65 points or 0.71 percent; while the Nifty had closed at 11,503.35, higher by 86.40 points or 0.76 percent.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.71% to a two week-high, led by Hong Kong climbing 0.88%. Japan`s Nikkei also added 0.41%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.08% after the best daily gain on the S&P 500 index in a month overnight. Oil held sharp overnight gains. Australia`s ASX 200 was more subdued, up 0.17%. China`s markets remain closed for a holiday. The Dow rose 1.7%, the S&P 500 1.8% and the Nasdaq 2.3%, a Reuters report said.