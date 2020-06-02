Sensex soars 522 points, Nifty finishes at 9,979

New Delhi: Markets ended in green on the second day on Tuesday led by rally in banking and financial stocks.

The BSE Sensex soared 522.01 points or 1.57 percent to close at 33,825.53. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty rose 152.95 points or 1.56 percent to finish at 9,979.10.

Kotak Mahindra Bank rose 5.72 percent after the news that Banker Uday Kotak will be selling 2.83 per cent stake worth over Rs 6,800 crore in the lender on Tuesday. The stake sale would help bring down his stake in the country's fourth largest private sector lender to the RBI-mandated 26 per cent.

In the previous session on Monday, markets ended in green by soaring over 2.5 percent supported by optimism over the government's reopening plan for the domestic economy.

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 879.42 points or 2.71 percent to close at 33,303.52. Similarly, NSE Nifty surged 245.85 points or 2.57 per cent to finish at 9,826.15.