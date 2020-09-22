Sensex tanks 300 points, Nifty settles below 11,200

New Delhi: Markets fell for the second day on Tuesday led by losses in auto and banking stocks amidst poor global cues.

The BSE Sensex tanked 300.06 points or 0.79 percent to end at 37,734.08 while the NSE Nifty declined 96.90 points to settle at 11,153.65.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were Maruti, LT, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, ONGC, HDFC RIL, Asian Paint, Kotak Bank, Nestle, Titan and HDFC Bank, falling upto 2.83 percent. On the other hand, shares of HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and SBI rose upto 2.43 percent.

Except Nifty pharma and IT, all other sectoral indices at the NSE closed in negative terrain.

The Rupee meanwhile settled 20 paise lower at 73.58 (provisional) against US dollar.

In the previous session on Monday, The BSE Sensex fell 277.51 points or 0.73 percent to 37,756.63 in late morning trade while the NSE Nifty dropped 106.35 points or 0.95 percent to 11,144.20.