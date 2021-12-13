हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex today

Sensex tanks 503 points; Nifty drops below 17,400

The 30-share index slumped 503.25 points or 0.86 per cent to settle at 58,283.42. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 143.05 points or 0.82 per cent to 17,368.25.

Sensex tanks 503 points; Nifty drops below 17,400

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled 503 points on Monday, weighed by losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC and Bajaj Finance amid a mixed trend in global markets.

The 30-share index slumped 503.25 points or 0.86 per cent to settle at 58,283.42. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 143.05 points or 0.82 per cent to 17,368.25.

Bajaj Finance was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, M&M, Nestle India and SBI.

On the other hand, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid and Maruti were among the gainers.

The sharp rise in Omicron cases in the UK is a concern for global markets, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Meetings of the US Fed, ECB, Bank of England and Bank of Japan this week will give cues on the medium term trajectory of interest rates, bond yields and markets, he noted.

In India, the relentless selling by FPIs (Rs 33,799 crore in November and Rs 17,644 crore up to December 10) has been the major headwind for the market, particularly for banking stocks, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Seoul and Hong Kong ended with gains, while Shanghai and Tokyo were in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.11 per cent to USD 75.23 per barrel. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sensex todayNifty 50BSE SensexBSENSENifty
Next
Story

Tega Industries makes market debut at 68% premium

Must Watch

PT19M46S

PM Modi offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple