Sensex tanks 634 points; Nifty cracks below 11,350

New Dehi: Markets ended with deep cuts on Friday tracking losses in index heavyweights amid a global selloff.

The BSE Sensex tanked 633.76 points or 1.63 per cent to close at at 38,357.18 while the NSE Nifty plunged 193.60 points or 1.68 per cent to close at 11,333.85.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were Axis Bank, Tata Steel, SBI, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, ITC, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Titan, HDFC, Sun Pharma, and Powergrid, falling upto 4.07 percent. Only Maruti ended in green, rising upto 1.70 percent.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended up to 1.25 per cent lower. However, stock exchanges in Europe opened on a positive note. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.91 per cent higher at USD 44.47 per barrel.

The rupee meanwhile appreciated 33 paise to close at 73.14 against the US dollar.

In the previous session on Thursday the BSE Sensex ended 95.09 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 38,990.94; while the NSE Nifty closed 7.55 points or 0.07 per cent down at 11,527.45.