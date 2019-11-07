close

Sensex today

Sensex today ends 215 points higher at 40685, Nifty closes above 12000

Sensex today ended 215.02 points higher or 0.53 percent at 40684.80, while the Nifty closed at 12016.10, a gain of 50 points or 0.42 per cent. The gainer stocks on the Sensex include were Sun Pharma (up 3.02%), IndusInd Bank (2.88%), Reliance (1.86%), ITC (1.78%) and Vedanta (1.74%).

The laggards were YES Bank (down 3.27%), Hindustan Unilever (1.83%), ONGC (1.69%), Tata Motors (1.66%) and Axis Bank (1.33%).

Earlier in the day, market benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points to hit its lifetime high of 40,676. The gains were led by HDFC, ITC and RIL, as positive domestic cues boosted investor sentiment.

The 30-share index was trading 202.93 points, or 0.50 percent, higher at 40,672.71. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 50.20 points, or 0.42 percent, to 12,016.25.

In the morning, Indian markets opened on a firm note, as the Sensex touched a fresh high of 40,676.44 in the wake of the government boosters for the realty sector. The Centre on Wednesday committed up to Rs 10,000 crore for completing housing projects stuck for years.

At 10.11 am, the Sensex was up 110.71 points at 40,580.49, while the Nifty gained over 25.05 points at 11,991.10. The Sensex opened at 40,625.64 from its previous close of 40,469.78.

Sensex todaySensex closesBSE SensexNifty 50Bombay Stock Exchange
Sensex up 146 pts, Nifty opens above 12,000; HDFC, Bharti Infratel, Infosys top gainers

