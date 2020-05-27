Sensex up 183 points, banking stocks rally

New Delhi: Markets opened on a positive note led by rally in banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex was trading 183.81 points or 0.60 percent at 30793.10 while the NSE Nifty edged up by 53.15 points or 0.59 percent to 9082.20 minutes after opening.

Major gainer in the Sensex pack was Kotak bank, rising upto 2.19 percent. The Private sector lender on Tuesday launched its over Rs 7,000-crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares. The bank's board approved a floor price of Rs 1,147.75 per share for the sale as against Tuesday's close of Rs 1,152.45 apiece as per the laid out formula, according to regulatory filings.

Other gainers wwere ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Heromoto corp, LT, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Auto and TCS, rising upto 1.64 percent. Major losers were Titan, M&M, Asian Paints, Ultra Chem, ITC, Bajaj Finance, HUL, Maruti, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, ONGC and NTPC, falling upto 2.23 percent.

Among Asian peers, the Nikkei share average slipped 0.1%, unwinding some of the gains made on Tuesday when it climbed to their highest in nearly 12 weeks. Australia`s ASX 200 lost 0.9% in early trade and South Korea`s KOSPI fell 0.2%, a Reuters report said.

In the previous session on Tuesday the BSE Sensex fell 63.29 points or 0.21 percent to 30,609.30 while the NSE Nifty dropped 10.20 points or 0.11 percent to 9,029.05.