हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sigachi Industries IPO

Sigachi Industries IPO receives a whopping 101.91 times subscription

Sigachi Industries IPO 

Sigachi Industries IPO receives a whopping 101.91 times subscription

New Delhi: The initial public offer of microcrystalline cellulose manufacturer Sigachi Industries received a whopping 101.91 times subscription on the last day of the offer on Wednesday.

The IPO received bids for 54,89,47,440 shares against 53,86,500 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 172.43 times, those meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 86.51 times and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 80.49 times. Also Read: Onion gets cheaper by up to Rs 12 per kg as centre releases 1.11 lakh tonnes of buffer stock

Price range for the Rs 125.42 crore-offer was at Rs 161-163 per share. Unistone Capital Private Limited was the manager of the offer. Also Read: Diwali gift for common man! Excise duty on petrol, diesel slashed by up to Rs 10

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sigachi Industries IPOSigachi IndustriesIPOinitial public offer
Next
Story

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021: Timings, significance and advice for investors

Must Watch

PT29M59S

PM Modi to celebrate Diwali with Army jawans in J&K's Rajouri