Petrol

Diwali gift for common man! Excise duty on petrol, diesel slashed by up to Rs 10

The government has slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. 

Diwali gift for common man! Excise duty on petrol, diesel slashed by up to Rs 10

New Delhi: The Central government of India, on Wednesday (November 3), announced a reduction in the excise duty on petrol and diesel. The government has slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. The decision, that was taken on the eve of Diwali, will come into effect from tomorrow (November 4).

The prices of petrol and diesel in cities and towns across India will come down according to the reduction in prices as announced by the government.

The massive cut in diesel prices will provide respite to farmers ahead of the upcoming Rabi season. That’s why the reduction in excise duty on diesel will be double that of petrol. Also Read: Onion gets cheaper by up to Rs 12 per kg as centre releases 1.11 lakh tonnes of buffer stock

The decision to slash petrol and diesel rates has been taken by the Central government after the states to reduce VAT on fuel to give relief to consumers who have been paying inflated prices in the past few weeks. Also Read: Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021: Timings, significance and advice for investors

