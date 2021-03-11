हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSE

Stock market closed today on account of Mahashivratri

New Delhi: Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India remained closed on Thursday on account of Mahashivaratri, the Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva. There was no trading in money and bond markets as well as wholesale commodity markets.

Extending its gains for the third straight session, equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 254 points on Wednesday tracking gains in pharma, IT and auto shares amid largely positive cues.

The 30-share BSE index ended 254.03 points or 0.50 per cent higher at 51,279.51, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 76.40 points or 0.51 per cent to 15,174.80.

Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto and Infosys. On the other hand, ONGC, Kotak Bank, ITC, HDFC Bank and PowerGrid were among the laggards.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks extended their rebound from a two-month low on Thursday. An index of regional stocks excluding Japan rose 0.7%, led by a 1.7% surge in South Korea`s Kospi, and was on track for its first three-day advance in three weeks. China`s Shanghai Composite rallied 1.6%, while Japan`s Nikkei 225 gained 0.5%, a Reuters report said.

